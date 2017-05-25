Timberwolves Hire Former Gopher John Thomas

May 25, 2017 12:18 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are bringing a well-known local basketball product into the fold to try to revamp the team’s engagement in the community and with alumni.

Former Gophers standout John Thomas has been hired as vice president of community engagement. Thomas played one year with the Timberwolves in the NBA and also has ties to coach Tom Thibodeau. Thomas was drafted by the New York Knicks when Thibodeau was an assistant there.

The Wolves created the position and are tasking Thomas with mentoring young players, fostering growth in the basketball academies and reaching out to former players to keep them involved.

Thomas, who starred in high school at Minneapolis Roosevelt, calls it a dream come true.

