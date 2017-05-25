Vikings Sign 5th-Round Pick Adams, 7th-Round Choice Odenigbo

May 25, 2017 8:29 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed a pair of draft picks.

The team announced Thursday it has inked fifth-round choice Rodney Adams and seventh-round selection Ifeadi Odenigbo to contracts. Terms were not announced.

Adams is a wide receiver from South Florida who was selected 170th overall. He ranks second in school history in career receiving touchdowns, receiving yards and receptions. He owns the school record for receiving yards in a single season.

Odenigbo is a defensive end from Northwestern. He led the Big Ten with 10 sacks his senior season. He had 23.5 sacks in his career, second-most in school history.

Odenigbo was the first member of his family born in the U.S. after his family emigrated from Nigeria. He did not play football until 10th grade.

