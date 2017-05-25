Police: Man Flees In Car With Flat Tire, On Foot With Meth On Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Waseca are searching for a Waterville man who fled police Thursday evening and is believed to have methamphetamine in his possession.

According to the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, just after 11:30 p.m. a homeowner in Waseca said someone was pounding on their door.

When they went to answer it, a male party, later identified as 55-year-old James Otis, was there and asked if he could use tools to help with a flat tire. The homeowner said they did not have tools, and later requested a deputy come out as they thought the interaction was suspicious.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived on the scene the vehicle fled southbound on Highway 13 with a flat tire.

It then drove westbound onto 430th Avenue where it stopped. Once stopped, a man and woman got out and took off running.

Deputies were not able to apprehend Otis, but were able to arrest the woman.

Further investigation revealed Otis had a weapon and meth on him. There is also an active warrant out for a James Otis of LeSueur County for 5th degree substance and felon in possession of ammunition.

Police were able to find a weapon close to the direction Otis ran.

According to the sheriff’s office, a perimeter was then established with the help of Minnesota State Patrol Air Division. A search of the area was completed and Otis was not located.

At this time, police said there is not a safety concern, as they have received information that Otis has left the area.

However, anyone with any information regarding Otis’ whereabouts, contact the local law enforcement agency.