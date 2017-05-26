2 Arrested In Theft Of Collectibles, Nazi Memorabilia Worth Thousands

May 26, 2017 10:22 AM

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of guns and vintage collectibles including Nazi memorabilia from a home near Barnesville.

KFGO radio reports that the items included sports memorabilia and artifacts from World War I and World War II, including a rare sheet of Adolf Hitler postage stamps.

Clay County Sheriff’s Lt. Steve Landsem says the victim valued the collectibles at about $80,000.

Landsem says the victim knows the suspects, who investigators believe sold some of the stolen items to buy drugs. Some items were recovered from a home in Detroit Lakes.

