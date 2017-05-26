4 Things To Know: MN Budget Passed, Jared Kushner Under Scrutiny & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the special session over to Jared Kushner under scrutiny in Russia probe, here are the four things to know for Friday, May 26.
Special Session Ending
There’s an end in sight to the Minnesota special session. It took lawmakers three days for the Republican-controlled legislature to pass five remaining budget bills. They voted late into the night. The session officially ended just before 3:30 A.M. Dayton will have several days to decide whether to sign the budget.
Kushner Under Scrutiny In Russia Probe
CBS News has confirmed that Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, is under scrutiny in the FBI probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Investigators are looking into meetings Kushner held in December with Russia’s Ambassador. Kushner’s attorney said his client will share information he knows about those meetings if he’s asked.
Boating Safety This Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Day weekend is upon us which means it’s the unofficial start to boating season. This weekend, boaters should keep an eye out for high water notices that indicate no wake zones. The Hennepin County Sheriff says slow down, look for other boaters, and keep safety devices like life preservers on hand. And make sure to have a sober, non-distracted driver on the boat.
5 Sets Of Twins Graduate From Small School
A southern Minnesota school will celebrate a very unique graduating class today. Among the 39 students graduating from Mountain Lake High School there are five sets of twins. The weird thing is, there could have been seven sets of twins graduating, but two of the families recently moved.