‘Baby Bare’: The Simple And Important Practice Of Free Movement

May 26, 2017 9:00 AM

Inspired by the common phrase, “I wish I would have known this when she was a baby,” local author Stephanie Johnson MA, R-DMT, LPC, has turned 20 years of work with children — both as an educator and a therapist — into an easy-to-use, engaging book about the simple and important practice of free movement.

“Baby Bare: A Bottom Up Approach to Growing Strong Brains and Bodies” uses beautiful original photographs and illustrations to educate parents, caregivers and early childhood professionals on how body movements during infancy wire the nervous system and set the stage for future academic, emotional and physical development.

