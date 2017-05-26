Inmates Break Out Of Lino Lakes Correctional Facility

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Multiple agencies are working to locate one from a group of inmates that escaped a Lino Lakes Correctional Facility Friday morning.
According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, one inmate took a 2011 White Ford van with the license plate 937EPJ with several other offenders inside.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that five inmates had been taken into custody after being located in Mounds View.
As of 12:30 p.m., only one of the offenders was still listed as being at large by the Department of Corrections: James Douglas Mitchell, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a button-down shirt.
Mitchell was in the middle of a decade-long sentence for assault.
He fled on foot, and canine officers were being utilized to locate him.
