WATCH LIVE: Police Discuss Inmate Search | Story: Inmates Break Out Of Lino Lakes Correctional Facility

Inmates Break Out Of Lino Lakes Correctional Facility

May 26, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Anoka County, Lino Lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Multiple agencies are working to locate one from a group of inmates that escaped a Lino Lakes Correctional Facility Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, one inmate took a 2011 White Ford van with the license plate 937EPJ with several other offenders inside.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that five inmates had been taken into custody after being located in Mounds View.

As of 12:30 p.m., only one of the offenders was still listed as being at large by the Department of Corrections: James Douglas Mitchell, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a button-down shirt.

james douglass mitchell Inmates Break Out Of Lino Lakes Correctional Facility

James Douglass Mitchell (credit: DOJ)

Mitchell was in the middle of a decade-long sentence for assault.

He fled on foot, and canine officers were being utilized to locate him.

This a developing story. Check back to WCCO.com, story will be updated as more details become available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch