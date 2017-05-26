Memorial Day Recipe Guide

Who doesn’t want to be eat delicious burgers over Memorial Day weekend? Impress your guests with a delicious Juicy Lucy! Rest assured your first bite into this cheese filled patty will be nothing short of delightful. Feel free to customize this patty any way you please, however, the winning combination of caramelized onions, special sauce and potato buns are guaranteed to be a grand slam.

Shaved Asparagus Salad

Prep Time: 15 minServes 6-8 people

Memorial Day weekend may seem like the perfect time to load up on barbecue favorites, however, that doesn’t mean your diet has to suffer! This shaved asparagus salad is bound to have even the pickiest of eaters going back for seconds. Salads may not seem all that exciting but tasty asparagus paired with avocados, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese and a light vinaigrette is a great compliment to any grilled main course.

Ingredients

3 bunches of asparagus

2 avocados

1 pack of cherry tomatoes

6 oz parmesan reggiano

2 lemons

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

kosher salt

cracked black pepper

Directions