Meet Ike, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ike is an 3-year-old retriever mix who is described as a loving boy who enjoys being pet — especially butt scratches!
He was transferred from an overcrowded shelter in Texas, and is now at the Northwoods Humane Society in Wyoming, Minnesota.
Ike can be a little shy at first, but treats seem to help him warmup really fast.
He loves catching and tossing tennis balls, but is afraid of anything that squeaks. He would also benefit from some obedience training.
Click here for adoption information!