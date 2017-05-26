WATCH LIVE: Police Discuss Inmate Search | Story: Inmates Break Out Of Lino Lakes Correctional Facility

Meet Ike, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

May 26, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Northwood's Humane Society

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ike is an 3-year-old retriever mix who is described as a loving boy who enjoys being pet — especially butt scratches!

ike2 Meet Ike, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

Ike (credit: Northwoods Humane Society)

He was transferred from an overcrowded shelter in Texas, and is now at the Northwoods Humane Society in Wyoming, Minnesota.

Ike can be a little shy at first, but treats seem to help him warmup really fast.

He loves catching and tossing tennis balls, but is afraid of anything that squeaks. He would also benefit from some obedience training.

Click here for adoption information!

