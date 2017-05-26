Memorial Day: Special Section | How To Beat Traffic | Local Events, Ceremonies | Healthy Grilling | Weather

People Can’t Get Enough Of This Yearbook Photo Of A Service Dog

May 26, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Service Dog, Viral, Virginia, Yearbook Photo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A yearbook photo of a service dog in Virginia is quickly (and unsurprisingly) going viral.

Alpha was featured alongside the pupils of Stafford County high school. The dog belongs to Andrew Schalk, a junior with Type 1 diabetes and Alpha helps alert him when his blood sugar is getting too low or high.

Once the unique yearbook picture made its way online, the internet couldn’t get enough.

In addition to serving as Schalk’s primary spotter, Alpha has also been a joy for his classmates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch