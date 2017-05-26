‘U’ Athletic Official Suspended Amid Sex Harassment Accusations

May 26, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Randy Handel, Sexual Harassment, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A University of Minnesota athletics administrator accused of sexual harassment will be suspended without pay for two weeks and demoted to resolve the latest black eye for the department.

The university on Thursday released findings of an internal investigation into allegations against Randy Handel, the associate athletic director of development.

A female subordinate said Handel’s behavior included frequent hugging, touching and inappropriate comments. Handel maintained that he never had any sexual intent toward the subordinate.

Handel’s unpaid suspension starts Monday. He’ll also be required to participate in sexual harassment training.

In 2015, athletics director Norwood Teague resigned after two high-ranking administrators said he sexually harassed them at a senior leadership retreat. Teague acknowledged improper behavior. His deputy, Mike Ellis, resigned months later after unspecified complaints against him.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch