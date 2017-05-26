Vikings Sign 3 More Draft Picks

May 26, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Vikings announced Friday they have signed three more of their 2017 draft picks.

With the signings of defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, linebacker Ben Gedeon and guard Danny Isidora, the team has now signed five of their 11 picks.

The Vikings drafted Johnson and Gedeon in the fourth round. Johnson had 8 sacks in 2016, earning him First-Team All-Big Ten honors at Iowa.

Gedeon, another Big Ten product, had 106 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Michigan Wolverines in his senior season.

Isidora, a fifth round pick, earned All-ACC honors twice in his time at Miami.

The Vikings announced their first two rookie singings, Rodney Adams and Ifeadi Odenigbo, Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch