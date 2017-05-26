Sheriff: 44K Lbs Of Flour Spilled On Western Wis. Highway

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a deer caused a truck driver to swerve on a Wisconsin highway Thursday morning, spilling 44,000 pounds of flour in the process.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s office says the spill happened just after 6:30 a.m. on State Highway 35 near the Pierce-Pepin county line.
The truck’s fuel tanks were ruptured when the vehicle rolled over, but the fuel did not erupt.
The driver, 70-year-old Michael C. Johnson from La Crescent, Minnesota, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing.
Traffic on STH 35 was reduced to a single lane much of Thursday while crews cleaned up the mess.