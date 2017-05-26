Memorial Day: Special Section | How To Beat Traffic | Local Events, Ceremonies | Healthy Grilling | Weather

Sheriff: 44K Lbs Of Flour Spilled On Western Wis. Highway

May 26, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: Mayo Clinic Health System, Red Wing, Wisconsin
(credit: Pierce Co. Sheriff’s Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a deer caused a truck driver to swerve on a Wisconsin highway Thursday morning, spilling 44,000 pounds of flour in the process.

(credit: Pierce Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Pierce County Sheriff’s office says the spill happened just after 6:30 a.m. on State Highway 35 near the Pierce-Pepin county line.

(credit: Pierce Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The truck’s fuel tanks were ruptured when the vehicle rolled over, but the fuel did not erupt.

The driver, 70-year-old Michael C. Johnson from La Crescent, Minnesota, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing.

Traffic on STH 35 was reduced to a single lane much of Thursday while crews cleaned up the mess.

