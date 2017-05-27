Memorial Day: Special Section | How To Beat Traffic | Local Events, Ceremonies | Healthy Grilling | Weather

State Patrol: 2 Hospitalized After 3-Vehicle Crash On I-94

May 27, 2017 8:14 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash on a freeway northeast of the metro.

According to State Patrol, the crash occurred on westbound Interstate 94 near Highway 101 around 11:20 a.m. Traffic was already stopped when the vehicles crashed.

crash at i 94 and highway 101 State Patrol: 2 Hospitalized After 3 Vehicle Crash On I 94

(credit: MnDOT)

Two occupants were hospitalized with unknown injuries. One was transported by helicopter, State Patrol said.

An unknown number of other occupants received non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted off the freeway at Highway 101 for about an hour after the crash.

