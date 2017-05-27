Memorial Day: Special Section | How To Beat Traffic | Local Events, Ceremonies | Healthy Grilling | Weather

Dayton Fends Off Attacks On Buffer Strips, Environment Quality Board

May 27, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Mark Dayton

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In the closing days of the 2017 legislative session, Gov. Mark Dayton managed to fend off attempts to gut his top clean water accomplishment — a requirement for buffer strips of vegetation between farm fields and waterways.

Dayton even got some things he wanted on the environment and outdoors fronts.

gov mark dayton on may 21 2017 Dayton Fends Off Attacks On Buffer Strips, Environment Quality Board

Gov. Mark Dayton (credit: CBS)

His administration turned back efforts to abolish the Environmental Quality Board. And it won increases in hunting and fishing license fees to ensure continued funding for outdoor programs.

Several environmental groups say the compromises in the final days of the regular session and during the special session weaken protections and undermine public participation, so they’ve urged him to veto the big environmental and natural resources budget bill. However, that appears unlikely.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch