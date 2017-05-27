Memorial Day: Special Section | How To Beat Traffic | Local Events, Ceremonies | Healthy Grilling | Weather

Gophers Beat Hawkeyes To Stay Alive In Big Ten Baseball Tourney

May 27, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Gophers Baseball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Minnesota pounded out 16 hits and blasted Iowa 9-3 Saturday to stay alive in the Big Ten baseball tournament.

The Gophers (35-20) and Hawkeyes (36-20) will meet later Saturday in an elimination game.

Toby Hanson had four hits and three RBI for Minnesota, and Reggie Meyer (5-1) pitched eight innings of four-hit ball to pick up the win.

The Gophers scored seven runs in the third and fourth innings to jump ahead 8-3 and chase Iowa’s Elijah Wood and Nick Nelsen. Wood (1-1) took the loss.

Mason McCoy hit a two-run homer to lead the Hawkeyes, who had beaten Maryland and Nebraska to open the tournament.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch