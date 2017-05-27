Case Against St. Paul Man In Wis. Homicide Dropped For Now

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors dismissed a homicide case against a Minnesota man accused of killing a 52-year-old Wisconsin man but say they’re still investigating and may refile the case later.
The Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office said in its motion to dismiss earlier this month “there is insufficient evidence” to convict 23-year-old Quinn Orn Smith for Kor Yang’s death.
Authorities allege Smith and a second suspect went to Yang’s home in Manitowoc on February 2016 and shot him when he came to the door. Police are still looking for the second suspect.
Smith pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide. He was released from jail in September on a $500,000 recognizance bond and has been living in St. Paul.
