Fridley Man Killed, Woman Injured In Rollover

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Fridley man is dead and his wife is injured after their pickup truck rolled over on a Sherburne County road Friday evening.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Theodore John Beecroft, 72, was driving a Dodge Dakota westbound on Highway 10 in Big Lake when he swerved into the median.
The truck fishtailed back on the highway before swerving back to the median, causing the truck to roll.
Beecroft was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 67-year-old Donna Rae Beecroft, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The state patrol is investigating.
