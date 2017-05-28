4 Things To Know: Officer Yanez Trial, Walker Sculpture & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the 4 things you need to know for Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Number One: Officer Yanez Trial Begins This Week

A high profile trial gets underway this week. St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with second degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Philando Castile.

It happened during a traffic stop last July in Falcon Heights. Prosecutors say the shooting was not justified.

Yanez pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection begins Tuesday and that process alone could run most of the week.

Number Two: Walker Art Center To Remove Controversial Sculpture

A controversial new structure at the Walker Art Center’s sculpture garden will be coming down soon.

“The Scaffold” is essentially a big gallows, and it was partly inspired by the largest mass execution in U.S. history when 38 Dakota tribe members were hanged in Mankato in 1862.

Two days of protests led officials at the Walker to rethink the artwork, and they’ll soon meet with tribe elders about how to take it down.

Number Three: Gov. Dayton ‘Genuinely Undecided’ On Budget

The Special Session is over, but the bills still aren’t law.

Gov. Mark Dayton says he is “genuinely undecided” on the budget. Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled House and Senate passed the $46 billion budget early Friday morning.

The Democratic governor said he will decide to sign or veto by Tuesday.

Number Four: National Hamburger Day

It’s National Hamburger Day.

The first-known hamburger patty is said to have originated in Hamburg, Germany. But eating the burger on a bun is an American tradition.

And stick a piece of cheese inside the patty, and Minneapolis is home to the Jucy Lucy.

National Burger Day comes on a perfect day this year, right in the middle of the holiday weekend.