Sheriff: 2 Arrested In Fridley Fatal Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two men have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Fridley Saturday night.
Fridley police were called just before 9 p.m. to the 1300 block of Osborne Road on a report of shots fired with one male victim inside the residence. When officers arrived, two male suspects had fled the residence. Officers found the victim inside the home, and he was pronounced dead.
The victim did not live at the home, but was visiting one of the occupants of the residence. Authorities say one of the two suspects was a known acquaintance of the home’s occupants.Authorities identified the victim Sunday as 54-year-old James Lamont Chapman of Minneapolis.
The two suspects were arrested in Minneapolis by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Minneapolis police and the FBI Fugitive Task Force. They have been identified as 35-year-old Bryston Markeis Hill Turnipseed of Hopkins and 44-year-old Johnny Earl Edwards of Brooklyn Center.
Fridley police and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a motive for the incident.