Memorial Day: Special Section | How To Beat Traffic | Local Events, Ceremonies | Healthy Grilling | Weather

Authorities Seek Suspect In Fridley Sexual Assault

May 28, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Fridley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the north metro are searching for a suspect in an alleged sexual assault.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, police in Fridley were called to the 800 block of Osborne Road Northeast on a report of a sexual assault just after 11 p.m.

The victim said an unknown man approached them from behind and assaulted them.

The victim described the suspect as a slim, black male, approximately 25 to 35 years old with a goatee, wearing white jeans, a black hoodie and white T-shirt. The suspect fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anoka County Central Communications at 763-323-5800.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch