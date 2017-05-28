Memorial Day: Special Section | How To Beat Traffic | Local Events, Ceremonies | Healthy Grilling | Weather

S. Korea Military: North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile

May 28, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: Missile, North Korea, South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says rival North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile off its east coast.

The statement by the Joint Chiefs of Staff early Monday morning didn’t say what type of projectile was fired or if it was successful.

North Korea has increased its test-firing of ballistic missiles over recent months as it seeks to build nuclear-tipped missiles that can reach the U.S. mainland. It is still thought to be several years away from this goal, but each new test puts it closer to success.

The North’s nuclear and missile programs are perhaps the biggest foreign policy challenges to the new leaders in allies Washington and Seoul.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Howard Glen Martinez (@HGlenMartinez) says:
    May 28, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    OH MY GOD ANOTHER MISSILE, please mr. trump we must nuke north korea right now before it is too late, please help us mr. trump. north korea is firing too many missiles and I’m chaking in me boots

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch