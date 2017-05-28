Memorial Day: Special Section | How To Beat Traffic | Local Events, Ceremonies | Healthy Grilling | Weather

Woman Recovering After Shooting On I-94 In North Minneapolis

May 28, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: Interstate 94, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a woman is expected to survive after an overnight shooting on a freeway in north Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, the woman and five other people were traveling west on Interstate 94 near Broadway Avenue West just before 2:30 a.m. when a suspect in another vehicle fired multiple shots.

The woman, who was driving the car, was hit and pulled over near 42nd Avenue North. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Early Saturday morning, she was listed in critical condition. Minneapolis police said she is expected to survive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch