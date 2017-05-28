Woman Recovering After Shooting On I-94 In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a woman is expected to survive after an overnight shooting on a freeway in north Minneapolis.
According to Minneapolis police, the woman and five other people were traveling west on Interstate 94 near Broadway Avenue West just before 2:30 a.m. when a suspect in another vehicle fired multiple shots.
The woman, who was driving the car, was hit and pulled over near 42nd Avenue North. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Early Saturday morning, she was listed in critical condition. Minneapolis police said she is expected to survive.