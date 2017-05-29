4 Things To Know: Memorial Day, 100 Years Since JFK’s Birth & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From Memorial Day ceremonies across the nation to history being made at the Indy 500, here is a look at the top four stories from May 29, 2017.

Trump Marks Memorial Day At Arlington Cemetery

President Donald Trump will mark Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery after returning home from his first foreign trip.

After calling his nine-day trip a “big success” on Twitter, the president denounced the media for using anonymous sources in stories about the White House.

Sunday night, President Trump suggested increased spending could be the key to improving the nation’s health care system.

Monday Marks JFK’s 100th Birthday

Monday marks one hundred years since the birth of the 35th president, John F Kennedy.

Before winning the presidency in 1960, Kennedy attended Harvard University, served in the Navy during World War II and won seats in both the House and Senate.

JFK was the youngest man ever elected president. He was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas.

Americans Commemorate Memorial Day

It’s a day of reflection across the country.

Memorial Day events will take place to remember the sacrifices made by our service men and women.

Volunteers placed flags at Arlington National Cemetery, a nearly 70-year old tradition known as “Flags In.”

Minnesotans can mark the day by paying a visit to Fort Snelling where a number of ceremonies are happening.

Takuma Sato First Japanese Driver To Win Indy 500

History was made at the 101st Indianapolis 500 Sunday.

In a race marred by a series of crashes, it was Takuma Sato who crossed the finish line first.

He’s the first Japanese driver to win the iconic race.