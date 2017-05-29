1 Dead, 4 Injured In St. Louis County Car Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead and four others are injured following a one-vehicle crash in St. Louis County early Monday morning.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a one vehicle accident at the intersection of Canosia and West Arrowhead Roads.
Upon arrival, officers learned five people were riding in a car that left the roadway and overturned.
An 18-year-old passenger of the car was ejected during the crash. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
Four other occupants, including the driver, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Further investigation lead police to believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.
The driver of the car is currently being investigated for driving under the influence, criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.
The names of those involved have not yet been released.
The crash is currently still under investigation.