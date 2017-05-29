What Is Open And Closed On Memorial Day?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Memorial Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made to defend our freedoms.

When looking back at the history of our armed conflicts, a staggering figure jumps out: how the deadliest war in American history was fought amongst ourselves.

Roughly 620,000 Americans died in the Civil war.

About 644,000 Americans have died in all other conflicts combined.

Many people have the day off for Memorial Day, so here is a quick look at what’s open and what’s closed.

Post offices are closed and there’s no regular mail service.

Public schools are closed, as well as the University of Minnesota.

Local, state and federal offices are also closed.

Most parking meters in Minneapolis and St. Paul will not be enforced, with the exception of certain parks and University spots. Drivers should double check meters when parking.

Metro Transit buses and the light rail line will follow the Sunday/holiday schedules. Additionally, the Northstar line will only run for the Twins game.

So what stays open on Memorial Day?

Sales aren’t much good unless people can get to the store, so most stores, malls and restaurants are open. Some may have limited hours.

Also, it’s one of the biggest movie weekends of the year, so most theaters will be open.

Finally, for those looking to commemorate Memorial Day, Fort Snelling will be open.

They have a number of events planned throughout the day, including actors in costume bringing history alive.

It’s free for active military and veterans Monday.

In Minnesota, Fort Snelling National Cemetery is the final resting place for 219,000 service men and women.

The Memorial Day program begins with wreath presentations at 9:45. That’s followed by the parade and ceremony at 10 a.m.