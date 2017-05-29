Memorial Day: Special Section | How To Beat Traffic | Local Events, Ceremonies | Healthy Grilling | Weather

North Dakota Catholic Pastor Under Investigation

May 29, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Catholic Diocese Of Fargo, Fargo, North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A pastor at two Catholic parishes in southeastern North Dakota has been placed on administrative leave as authorities investigate his conduct with children.

The Catholic Diocese of Fargo says the Rev. Thomas Feltman has been temporarily removed from his duties. Bishop John Folda says the matter has been turned over to Richland County Social Services for review.

Feltman is the pastor at St. John the Baptist’s Catholic Church in Wyndmere and St. Arnold’s Catholic Church in Milnor. A home telephone listing for him was not working on Monday.

