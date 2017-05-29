‘This Is A Success Story’: 74 Years Later, Marine’s Remains Come Home

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Seventy-four years after Marine Sgt. James Hubert was killed and buried in battle, his relatives hold a box of artifacts that fell with him that terrible day.

“This would be the one component that was almost recognizable, and this is his utility knife or jackknife,” nephew Jay Hagen said.

Hagen’s uncle Jim was killed on Nov. 21, 1943 in the bloody battle for Tarawa. He was fighting on the Pacific island of Betio in the first major U.S. offensive of World War Two.

The battle for the Tarawa atoll was a turning point in the fight to secure the Pacific islands from the Japanese.

“And then when he was killed in ’43 I was only 2 years old,” Jim’s sister Mary Hagen said.

Mary never knew her big brother — only the medals and Purple Heart passed on to her parents.

“And I remember when that came and she (mother) just really fell apart,” Mary said.

Her parents died never knowing where their son was buried. For them, Memorial Days came and went without a marker on which to lay a wreath.

“It was very surprising when I got the call. They said that they had found some remains,” Mary said.

It was June 2015 when a contractor working on the island of Betio was digging up a parking lot. Suddenly, human remains appeared in the soil, the first of what would be many skeletal remains.

As it turned out, it was Tarawa’s “lost cemetery” — where 40 U.S. Marines were buried after falling in battle.

“And the list goes, 24 servicemen and then the last line says, ‘And 16 unknowns.’ He (uncle Jim) was one of them!” Jay Hagen said.

The remains of Hubert were identified and confirmed through DNA testing by a military laboratory in Hawaii. James Joseph Hubert was unknown no more.

“I keep referring to this whole situation as bittersweet,” says Mary through her tears.

For the first time in 74 years it was finally real and physical, as they came face-to-face with some of the items discovered along with Jim.

Among her brother’s personal items was the dog tag that hung around his neck.

“I was kind of choked up to say the least,” added Mary.

On a hilltop at Duluth’s Calvary Cemetery, in a section called soldier’s rest, Sgt. Hubert will return to his native Minnesota soil.

“Every Memorial Day there will be a flag put up and there’ll be a place where we can come to,” Jay said.

Hubert will be buried close to the parents who sacrificed their precious son, only to never see him home.

“We walk by the POW/MIA flag every day. This is an MIA, this is a return. This is a success story, it has to be told. It should be told,” Jay explains.

But soon honored with the true dignity Marine Sgt. James Hubert so deserves.

Sgt. Hubert’s remains will arrive in the Twin Cities from Hawaii on the morning of July 14.

Plans are for the remains to be taken to nearby Fort Snelling National Cemetery where he will lie in repose to allow Twin Cities veteran’s groups to pay respects.

Arrival time at Fort Snelling National Cemetery is tentatively scheduled sometime between 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. on the 14th.

More information can be found here.