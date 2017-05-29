Memorial Day: Special Section | How To Beat Traffic | Local Events, Ceremonies | Healthy Grilling | Weather

Tiger Woods Arrested In Florida For DUI

May 29, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: DUI, Tiger Woods

JUPITER, Fla. (AP/WCCO) — Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. Monday.

Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.

No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.

Woods has not won a PGA tournament since 2013 and has not won a major since 2008, WBZ-TV reports.

(credit: CBS)

  1. Jack Hackney says:
    May 29, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Now that is the look of a man full up of the demons. A shame and a massive fall of a once great and proud athlete.
    Time to go move into a cave Tiger, a dark dank deep one

