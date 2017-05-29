Tiger Woods Arrested In Florida For DUI

JUPITER, Fla. (AP/WCCO) — Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. Monday.
Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.
No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.
Woods has not won a PGA tournament since 2013 and has not won a major since 2008, WBZ-TV reports.
One Comment
Now that is the look of a man full up of the demons. A shame and a massive fall of a once great and proud athlete.
Time to go move into a cave Tiger, a dark dank deep one