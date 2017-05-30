4 Thing To Know: Yanez Trial, Texas Lawmaker Scuffle & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the trial beginning for Jeronimo Yanez to the latest in Tiger Woods’ DUI incident, here are the four things to know for Tuesday, May 30.
Yanez Trial
Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial for St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez. Last July, Yanez shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop in the city of Falcon Heights. That sparked multiple protests across the Twin Cities that drew worldwide attention.
Texas Lawmakers Scuffle
Tense moments in Texas where lawmakers scuffled… even threatened gun violence during a protest inside the capitol. Hundreds of demonstrators were there opposing the state’s new anti-sanctuary cities law. The law requires local police departments to enforce federal immigration law — or face jail time.
Tiger Woods DUI Latest
Tiger Woods says he was not drunk when he was arrested for DUI near his home in Jupiter, Florida Monday. Instead, the golfer says he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medication. He’s still recovering from his fourth back surgery and will be off the PGA tour for the rest of the season.
Paisley Park Jobs
Want to work at Paisley Park? Now you can! There’s a job fair happening Tuesday through Thursday at the Courtyard Eden Prairie. They’re hiring tour guides, merchandise associates and