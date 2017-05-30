DOC Launching Investigation Into Lino Lakes Inmate Escape

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections will have an internal investigation into how an inmate was able to gain control of a state vehicle and get away.
James Mitchell was able to gain control of the vehicle at the Lino Lakes Corrections facility on Friday after being transferred from St. Cloud. He took off with eight other inmates inside.
Five inmates were found in Mounds View. Three others were found inside the missing vehicle in north Minneapolis.
But Mitchell lead police on an hours long manhunt before he was found in Minneapolis and arrested.
“In this work we are not immune to volatile incidents we are very relieved there were no injuries to citizens law enforcement or staff,” Terry Carlson, deputy commissioner of the DOC’s Facilities Division said.
The DOC says they believe the other eight offenders that were in the vehicle when they were being transferred were not involved in the criminal activity and that Mitchell acted alone.
Once the investigation is complete, the Anoka County Attorney’s Office will decide if Mitchell will be charged in the case.