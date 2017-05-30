Fargo Police: Man Injured After Falling Off Moving Vehicle Dies

May 30, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police say a man who was seriously hurt after falling off the hood of a moving vehicle has died of his injuries.

Police say they were notified of the death May 29th by the Cass County coroner. Thirty-three-year-old Joshua Fonder was injured May 22 in Fargo. A 27-year-old Fargo woman was arrested in Moorhead, Minnesota in connection with the incident.

Authorities say a charge tougher than reckless endangerment is under review now that Fonder has died.

