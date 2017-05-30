Fowles Goes 2-For-2 In Player Of The Week Honors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the second week in a row, Sylvia Fowles of the Minnesota Lynx was named the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week.
The Lynx won all three games last week as Fowles averaged 18.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. She shot 65.6 percent from the floor and racked up two double-doubles. Fowles ranks third in WNBA history in double-doubles with 111.
The Lynx are the only undefeated team in the league.
Her best game last week came against Connecticut, where she dropped 21 points, 13 rebounds and a season-high five blocks.
Fowles is now the only player in the league who ranks in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding, steals, blocks and field goal accuracy.
This is Fowles’ ninth Player of the Week award and second with the Lynx. She is the first Western Conference player to win the award in the first two weeks of the season.