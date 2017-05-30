Grazing Goats To Help Mow Invasive Species In Minneapolis Parks

May 30, 2017 6:37 PM By Nina Moini
Filed Under: Cedar Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time, the City of Minneapolis is enlisting the help of a herd of goats to deal with a pesky problem.

About 60 goats will spend the next two weeks eating their way through parts of Cedar Lake Park to help get rid of some plants that are invasive species.

Diversity Landworks owner Kyle Johnson said his 60 goats from his farm in southeast Minnesota are doing what they are supposed to by feeding from nature.

grazing goats parks Grazing Goats To Help Mow Invasive Species In Minneapolis Parks

(credit: CBS)

“Goats are browsers as opposed to grazers,” Johnson explained. “So that means they prefer leafy and woody shrubs.”

The City of Minneapolis enlisted Johnson’s help in hopes that nature can work to remove invasive species plants like buckthorn and garlic mustard.

“The reason we have gotten to this problem with the invasive species is because we have removed animals from the land,” Johnson said. “So the idea is to bring the animals back to the land; it is a proven process.”

With help from goats, the City can go with less help from herbicides.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says anyone from the public can stop by to the see the goats from a behind a short fence.

If at the end of the two weeks park officials determine the goats got rid of enough invasive species, you could see more goats back next year and in many more parks in the city.

The goats will also be at Theodore Wirth Park in July.

More from Nina Moini
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch