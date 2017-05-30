Police Chase In Golden Valley Ends In Wreck As Suspect Flees On Foot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A police chase captured on traffic cameras ended with violent crash Tuesday afternoon.
Footage from MnDOT traffic cameras shows the sedan leading police on a high-speed chase on Highway 100 at around 3:30 p.m. Eventually, the car exited at Duluth Street, blowing a red light and t-boning a vehicle in the intersection so hard that it rolled over.
The suspect then jumped out of the car and ran down the street, trying to stop several cars along the way. He eventually jumped into an unlocked truck in a parking lot to hide before authorities found him. He was taken into custody just outside of the State Patrol’s West Metro headquarters.