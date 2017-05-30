After Rejection, ISD 196 To Allow Marine On Stage At Sister’s Graduation

May 30, 2017 6:20 PM
Filed Under: Apple Valley, Apple Valley School District, ISD 196, Lauren Scott, Liz Collin, Matthew Scott

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota school district will allow a U.S. Marine on stage for his sister’s graduation after all.

Matthew Scott (credit: CBS)

Matthew Scott wanted to surprise his sister, Lauren, on stage Saturday by handing her a diploma.

But Apple Valley’s school district, ISD 196, said it does not allow anyone other than school board members to be on stage, so as to not take the spotlight away from other students.

The district has now decided Matt can be at the corner of the stage to greet Lauren, but a school board member will hand her the diploma.

