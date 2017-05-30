On Tour, Republicans Call Special Session ‘Historic, Productive’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton says he will decide Tuesday whether to sign or veto the budget bills he got from the legislature last week.
But Republican leaders aren’t waiting.
The Legislature adjourned early Friday morning on Day Four of the special session after passing a 2-year $46 billion budget.
On Tuesday, Republican leaders toured the state, calling the session “historic and productive” — and not just because they agreed on a budget.
“Gridlock got unlocked as well,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R) said. “We got Real ID done, which is very, very important for people who want to fly. We got it done! You look at simple things like Sunday liquor. That couldn’t be done, and that was done as well!”
Some Democratic leaders are urging the governor to veto the taxes, transportation and public safety bills, but that could trigger another special session.