Final Construction Begins On St. Croix Crossing Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four years after crews broke ground on the massive project, the final work is now underway for the St. Croix Crossing Bridge.

Although construction crews have been able to work on the project during the winter and early spring, contractors are now able to schedule more work due to warmer temperatures and more predictable weather.

“We were able to fully connect all the bridge spans with closure pours during the winter months and began work on things like electrical and drainage systems,” Terry Zoller, project engineer for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, said. “With better weather, we should be able to move more quickly to finish this iconic project.”

During the month of May, crews began work on finishing the driving and walking surfaces of the bridge, as well as chip sealing the bridge deck. Road crews also added curb, gutter and sidewalk systems and median barriers.

The bridge will also be painted with a tan color reflective of the bluffs on the east bank of the St. Croix River. Painting the bridge is expected to take most of the summer.

During June, crews will work on completing the electrical systems within the bridge, including the lighting systems. Crews will also complete work on storm water drainage systems for the bridge, which will carry water from the bridge to holding ponds on either side of the bridge.

Restoration work will continue into July and beyond, and construction equipment will be removed. Crews are expected to paint the lane markings on the bridge during July. Ornamental railing and light fixture installation will also be concluded.

So far, no official opening date has been determined.

“We know that people are chomping at the bit to begin using this beautiful bridge,” Zoller said. “But we want to make sure everything is just right before the first car drives across.”

Zoller does expect most on-bridge work to be finished by August. Following the bridge’s opening, crews will need to landscape areas previously used for construction operations. Additional lighting or signage may also be required.