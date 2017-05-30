YMCA Offering Free Summer Membership To High School Students

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Summer vacation is just around the corner for Minnesota teens, and the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities is offering high school students free membership over the summer break.

You read that right: free membership.

That means teens who sign up will have access to basketball courts and yoga classes, swimming pools and gym equipment. There might even be opportunities for part-time employment.

The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities says the free summer program starts June 12 and runs through Sept. 1. The program is open to any Minnesota student entering grades nine through 12.

Twenty-five Minnesota YMCA locations will be participating in the program, which students can sign up for beginning June 1. Each location can accommodate up to 150 free student memberships, so those who want a membership should consider signing up ASAP.

To enroll, students will need to present YMCA officials with a valid ID, class schedule or report card. They’ll also need to have the permission of an adult. (More information on signing up can be found here.)

The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities says the focus of the program is to keep students active, healthy and engaged when their time is less structured outside of school.

According to the Pew Researcher Center, less than 30 percent of teens have a summer job. The number is even lower among students of color.

The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities says it’s working to bridge this gap and to provide students of all backgrounds and incomes access to learning outside of the classroom.