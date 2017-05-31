4 Things To Know: Explosion In Kabul, Kathy Griffin Controversy, Scripps Spelling Bee & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From a deadly explosion near the German embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan to the 90th annual Scripps Spelling Bee, here is a look at the top four stories from May 31, 2017.

80 Killed, 350 Injured In Afghanistan Explosion

At least 80 people are dead, and 350 are injured, after a huge explosion near the German embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban denied having anything to do with the attack. So far, no group has claimed responsibility.

Kathy Griffin Apologizes For Controversial Tweet

Comedian Kathy Griffin is apologizing for a controversial video tweet about President Donald Trump.

She’s holding what looked like the president’s bloody and severed head.

In the video, she said she’s not afraid to create images that “make noise.”

The Secret Service said it’s investigating.

Within the hour, President Trump tweeted: “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Newton-John Battling Breast Cancer For 2nd Time

Olivia Newton-John is battling breast cancer for a second time.

The star, best known for her role as Sandy in “Grease,” was set to hit the road for a North American tour. But a statement on her Facebook page said it’s been postponed.

Newton-John had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

She was declared cancer free after receiving chemotherapy and a partial mastectomy.

90th Annual Scripps Spelling Bee Begins

The nation’s best young spellers are in Maryland for the 90th Annual Scripps Spelling Bee.

The contest features nearly 300 spellers who each get a chance to spell two words on stage.

Six of the contestants are from Minnesota!