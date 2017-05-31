2 Men Charged With Murder In Fridley Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men are facing murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Fridley last weekend that happened during a drug deal.

Bryston Markeis Hill-Turnipseed, 35 of Hopkins, and 44-year-old Johnny Earl Edwards of Brooklyn Center were both charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 54-year-old James Chapman.

According to the charges, Fridley police responded Saturday night to a residence on Osborne Road on a report of shots fired and that a man had been shot. When officers arrived, they went to the lower level of the residence and found a male laying on the floor. The man had suffered a single gunshot wound to his upper left chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as Chapman.

The complaint states the home owners were present at the time of the incident and cooperated with police. The male homeowner said he invited Chapman over and admitted to authorities the plan was to arrange a marijuana sale between him and Hill-Turnipseed. The homeowner said Hill-Turnipseed was going to buy marijuana from Chapman.

When Chapman arrived, he went downstairs with the homeowner to a room that was used as a music studio. The complaint states the homeowner told authorities he, Turnipseed and Chapman were in the music room for about 10 minutes for the drug deal. Turnipseed then left the room, and came back with another man.

According to the complaint, that man pulled a gun and shot Chapman. Turnipseed and the man, later identified as Edwards, fled the scene. Turnipseed and Edwards were located the following day in a vehicle at a gas station on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis.

The homeowner told authorities Edwards shot Chapman.

If convicted, both Edwards and Turnipseed face up to 40 years in jail.