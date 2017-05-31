Man Found Guilty Of Murder In Mpls. Apartment Window Shooting

May 31, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Park, Daquan Bradley, Fatal Shooting, Minneapolis, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Brooklyn Park man has been convicted of second-degree murder for fatally shooting a man last summer from an apartment window in south Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a judge filed her guilty verdict on Daquan Bradley, of Brooklyn Park, a week after his bench trial. He was also found guilty of being a felon in possession of a gun.

daquan bradley Man Found Guilty Of Murder In Mpls. Apartment Window Shooting

Daquan Bradley (credit: Henn. Co. Jail)

Last June, Bradley shot and killed Mario McGee from the Minneapolis apartment window of McGee’s ex-girlfriend. Bradley and others had fought with McGee when he entered the building, and Bradley shot him from the apartment window as he ran away.

While prosecutors had pushed for a harsher first-degree premeditated murder conviction in the case, which would have come with a mandatory sentence of life in prison, Bradley was acquitted by the judge of the first-degree murder charge.

Bradley is slated to be sentenced on July 10.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says his office will argue that Bradley should receive a sentence of 30+ years behind bars, due to his past criminal history. As a juvenile, Bradley was convicted of armed robbery. Later, he was convicted multiple times of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch