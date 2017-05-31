Man Found Guilty Of Murder In Mpls. Apartment Window Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Brooklyn Park man has been convicted of second-degree murder for fatally shooting a man last summer from an apartment window in south Minneapolis.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a judge filed her guilty verdict on Daquan Bradley, of Brooklyn Park, a week after his bench trial. He was also found guilty of being a felon in possession of a gun.
Last June, Bradley shot and killed Mario McGee from the Minneapolis apartment window of McGee’s ex-girlfriend. Bradley and others had fought with McGee when he entered the building, and Bradley shot him from the apartment window as he ran away.
While prosecutors had pushed for a harsher first-degree premeditated murder conviction in the case, which would have come with a mandatory sentence of life in prison, Bradley was acquitted by the judge of the first-degree murder charge.
Bradley is slated to be sentenced on July 10.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says his office will argue that Bradley should receive a sentence of 30+ years behind bars, due to his past criminal history. As a juvenile, Bradley was convicted of armed robbery. Later, he was convicted multiple times of being a felon in possession of a firearm.