Ohio Teen Posts GoFundMe For $500 Speeding Ticket

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maybe you’ve had to help out a friend or relative when they’ve got socked with a speeding ticket. But, would you help a total stranger?
Well, now a posting on GoFundMe is getting a lot of attention.
Logan Wright says he was trying to get to work on time on Memorial Day, when he was passed by a speeding Mustang. He decided to try to keep up, and was pulled over by Ohio State Patrol.
The Ohio teen says he got a $500 ticket, and asked for help paying for it – while using humor.
“Moral of the story is I got a ticket. But I did dust the Mustang so it was worth (it). The money donated is going towards the ticket because I spent all my paycheck on race car parts,” he wrote. “Any extra money, if I’m that lucky, will go towards Busch Light and AC/DC CD’s.”
So far, more than $1,200 in donations.
One Comment
2 thoughts.
#1 – yet another “victim” of this cruel world. How dare anyone hold him accountable for anything?
#2 – his family ought to yank those keys until he grows up. Better yet – donate the car to a charity.
This is the new America – are you pleased and proud ?
I love the internet.