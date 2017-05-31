Ohio Teen Posts GoFundMe For $500 Speeding Ticket

May 31, 2017 8:08 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maybe you’ve had to help out a friend or relative when they’ve got socked with a speeding ticket. But, would you help a total stranger?

Well, now a posting on GoFundMe is getting a lot of attention.

Logan Wright says he was trying to get to work on time on Memorial Day, when he was passed by a speeding Mustang. He decided to try to keep up, and was pulled over by Ohio State Patrol.

The Ohio teen says he got a $500 ticket, and asked for help paying for it – while using humor.

“Moral of the story is I got a ticket. But I did dust the Mustang so it was worth (it). The money donated is going towards the ticket because I spent all my paycheck on race car parts,” he wrote. “Any extra money, if I’m that lucky, will go towards Busch Light and AC/DC CD’s.”

So far, more than $1,200 in donations.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jack Hackney says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:23 am

    2 thoughts.
    #1 – yet another “victim” of this cruel world. How dare anyone hold him accountable for anything?
    #2 – his family ought to yank those keys until he grows up. Better yet – donate the car to a charity.
    This is the new America – are you pleased and proud ?

    Reply
  2. Connor Siedow says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I love the internet.

    Reply

