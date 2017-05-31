Playing Politics

May 31, 2017 4:54 PM
Filed Under: Governor Dayton, John Rash, John Williams, Jordana Green, Patricia Lopez, Playing Politics, President Trump, WCCO Radio


Jordana Green fills in for John Williams and speaks with John Rash and Patricia Lopez of the Star Tribune editorial staff about the state budget and Governor Dayton’s twist to approving it, President Trump’s overseas trip, the Walker/Dakota Indian conflict over a piece of art and more.

