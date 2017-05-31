Playing Politics

Jordana Green fills in for John Williams and speaks with John Rash and Patricia Lopez of the Star Tribune editorial staff about the state budget and Governor Dayton’s twist to approving it, President Trump’s overseas trip, the Walker/Dakota Indian conflict over a piece of art and more.
Playing PoliticsMay 31, 2017 4:54 PM
Jordana Green fills in for John Williams and speaks with John Rash and Patricia Lopez of the Star Tribune editorial staff about the state budget and Governor Dayton’s twist to approving it, President Trump’s overseas trip, the Walker/Dakota Indian conflict over a piece of art and more.