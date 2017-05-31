Frank, Mike Get Tug-Of-War Tips From Hastings Middle School Students

May 31, 2017 5:37 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re now less than two weeks away from WCCO’s Pulling Together event.

In the Pulling Together event, 20 teams from Minneapolis and St. Paul will compete in a tug of war across the Mississippi River.

It’s not going to be easy, but we found some experts who were willing to coach us.

The students at Hastings Middle School go all-out with their annual tug of war. It raises money to help kids in their area buy school supplies.

We knew we had to check it out. Mike Augustyniak and Frank Vascellaro headed to Hastings Middle School to get some tips from the kids themselves. He and Frank found themselves in a tough competition of their own.

“What is some good advice when pulling against young, healthy children?” Frank asked.

“Traction. Good shoes. Our kids are not allowed to have spikes on their shoes,” Cheryl Fitzgerald-McNelis of Hastings Middle School said.

With your help, each of the 20 teams competing in the tug of war will raise $10,000, with 100 percent of that money going to Fraser.

