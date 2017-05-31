Man Arrested Following St. Louis County Police Chase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was arrested following a police chase in St. Louis County early Sunday morning.
The chase happened at about 5 a.m. after deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office tried to arrest the 48-year-old man on charges relating to a McKinley-area domestic assault.
The man, identified as Robert Getty, fled from the scene.
Authorities said the ensuing high speed chase happened along Highways 37 and 53.
Getty waved a long gun from the window during the chase several times, officers said, and ultimately tossed it out onto the highway.
Near Highway 33, deputies performed a PIT maneuver to stop the chase. Getty was arrested after being taken to the hospital for evaluation. He was determined not to have been injured.