Man Arrested Following St. Louis County Police Chase

May 31, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Cherry Township, McKinley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was arrested following a police chase in St. Louis County early Sunday morning.

The chase happened at about 5 a.m. after deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office tried to arrest the 48-year-old man on charges relating to a McKinley-area domestic assault.

The man, identified as Robert Getty, fled from the scene.

Authorities said the ensuing high speed chase happened along Highways 37 and 53.

Getty waved a long gun from the window during the chase several times, officers said, and ultimately tossed it out onto the highway.

Near Highway 33, deputies performed a PIT maneuver to stop the chase. Getty was arrested after being taken to the hospital for evaluation. He was determined not to have been injured.

