Walker & Dakota Elders Finish Mediation Meeting; Scaffold To Be Removed Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Walker Art Center and Dakota elders addressed the media Wednesday afternoon following a mediation meeting concerning the “Scaffold” structure controversy.
During the press conference, the mediator read a statement outlining the agreement between Dakota elders, the Walker and the artist. In part, the parties agreed to have the structure removed beginning Friday afternoon during a ceremony.
The controversy began when Scaffold was unveiled last week. L.A.-based artist Sam Durant says he wanted to raise awareness of capital punishment, yet he drew from one of the darkest moments in Minnesota history.
The wooden structure resembles the Mankato Gallows, calling back to the mass hanging of 38 Dakota tribe members during the Dakota War of 1862. It remains the largest mass execution in U.S. history.
After outcry from local activists and Native Americans, Walker administrators agreed to take down the structure before the sculpture garden’s June 3 opening.
On Monday, the Walker announced it was pushing back that opening by a week — to June 10 — until after a meeting with Dakota tribal elders scheduled for May 31.
Durant also spoke out Tuesday and offered his deepest apologies for his “thoughtlessness” and said he should have reached out to the Dakota community when he was informed that the sculpture would be exhibited at the Walker, which is located about 80 miles north of Mankato. Durant was also in the mediation meeting.