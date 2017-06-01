14 Potential Jurors Cleared In Officer Yanez Trial

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are now 14 potential jurors who could decide the fate of Jeronimo Yanez, the St. Anthony police officer charged with killing Philando Castile last summer.
Castile’s girlfriend live-streamed the aftermath of the deadly encounter on Facebook, prompting protests in the Twin Cities and around the world. Prosecutors later charged Yanez with manslaughter, calling the shooting unjustifiable. He pleaded not guilty, calling it self-defense.
On Thursday, attorneys on both sides were getting closer to forming the jury pool to ultimately decide Yanez’s fate. They chose nine additional jurors, bringing the total cleared this week to 14.
Twenty-three jurors are needed to proceed with the trial. Eight of those will be struck from the pool, resulting in a jury of 15, including 3 alternates.
During the last few days, each of the potential jurors was questioned one-on-one about their feelings towards police, the judicial system, marijuana and guns.
The jury selection process is slated to continue Friday.