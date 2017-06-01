Report: U Of M Track Teammates Now Dating After Coming Out To Each Other

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two track athletes are now on the same team — and dating — after coming out to each other over two years ago.

According to SB Nation’s Outsports, Brad Neumann and Justin Rabon were struggling on their college track teams a couple years ago – until they both found the courage to come out to each other via text message.

They have reportedly been together since basically that day.

“Little did I know, sports would lead me to be the proud, gay athlete I am today,” Neumann wrote. “Track and field led me to a boy named Justin, someone who would turn my world upside down.

Almost 4 years of Happy Birthday's later and you're still the same Taco Bell loving dork I met way back when. I'm so glad you messaged me first on Facebook senior year of high school 😉 💙 Fitz and I Love you A post shared by Justin Rabon (@jayyrayy_) on May 8, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Rabon, who ran for the University of Wisconsin, transferred to the University of Minnesota and the two are now on the same team.

“The best decision I think I’ve made was transferring schools and truly deciding to stay true to my character as a person while being here. In being myself, I have made the most genuine friends, made the greatest memories, and found myself in the process,” Rabon wrote.

Sometimes he makes me smile, and sometimes he makes me eat Taco Bell 8 days in a row. It's all about balance ☯️💙 A post shared by Justin Rabon (@jayyrayy_) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

Rabon says they are still together, living together in Minneapolis. He has one semester before graduating with an undergraduate degree in Kinesiology with a minor in nutrition.