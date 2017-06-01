4 Things To Know: POTUS Climate Accord Decision, Kathy Griffin Fallout & More

June 1, 2017 8:21 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the president’s decision expected on the Paris Climate Accord to more Kathy Griffin fallout, here are the four things to know for Thursday, June 1.

POTUS’ Climate Accord Decision

President Donald Trump will announce whether the United States stays in or withdraws from the Paris Climate Accord this afternoon. He tweeted the announcement last night. It’s widely believed the president will fulfill his campaign promise and pull the U-S out of the agreement.

Kathy Griffin Fallout

Kathy Griffin will not be back as co-host of CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve program.The move comes after photos were released of Griffin holding a bloody head resembling President Donald Trump. Griffin has apologized for the photos. She’s co-hosted the New Year’s Eve program alongside Anderson Cooper since 2007.

National Spelling Bee

Forty of the nation’s best young spellers will battle it out for the championship tonight at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Competition started yesterday with nearly 300 spellers. Among the finalists is a student from Rochester, Minnesota. Last night, the youngest competitor, six-year-old Edith Fuller of Oklahoma, got knocked out of competition.

Oscar The Grouch Celebrates Birthday

One of the grouchiest residents of Sesame Street is celebrating his birthday. Oscar the Grouch turns 49 today. Jim Henson created him for the show back in 1969. Back then, he was purple. Then Henson made Oscar green for the show’s first episode.

